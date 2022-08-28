Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the July 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.0 days.
Swiss Life Stock Performance
Shares of SWSDF stock opened at $545.38 on Friday. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $408.91 and a 12-month high of $664.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $496.41 and its 200 day moving average is $560.23.
About Swiss Life
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swiss Life (SWSDF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.