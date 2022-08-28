Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the July 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.0 days.

Shares of SWSDF stock opened at $545.38 on Friday. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $408.91 and a 12-month high of $664.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $496.41 and its 200 day moving average is $560.23.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

