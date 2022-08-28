Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 66.9% in August

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the July 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Swire Pacific Stock Up 0.8 %
SWRAY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. 49,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Swire Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93.
Swire Pacific Company Profile
