Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 66.9% in August

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the July 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Up 0.8 %

SWRAY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. 49,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Swire Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

Swire Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.