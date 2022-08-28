Swarm City (SWT) One Day Volume Tops $20.00

Swarm City (SWT) traded 68.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 62.2% lower against the US dollar. Swarm City has a market cap of $127,281.02 and approximately $20.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00129161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032481 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00084711 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city.

Swarm City Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

