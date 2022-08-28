Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Short Interest Up 48.3% in August

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,994,600 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the July 31st total of 1,344,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,973.0 days.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SVCBF opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.