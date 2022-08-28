Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,700 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the July 31st total of 454,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,085.7 days.

Suzuki Motor stock remained flat at $33.05 during midday trading on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

