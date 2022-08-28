SushiSwap (SUSHI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $28.57 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $131.29 million and $28.57 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005178 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,250,097 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

