Surge Energy Inc. (ZPTAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on September 15th

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0273 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Shares of ZPTAF opened at $7.94 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZPTAF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

