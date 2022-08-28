Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Short Interest Update

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the July 31st total of 444,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Super League Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 169,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,653. The company has a market cap of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Super League Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Research analysts expect that Super League Gaming will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Super League Gaming by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Super League Gaming by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Super League Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Super League Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

