Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5-$74.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.96 million. Sumo Logic also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.56)-($0.54) EPS.

Sumo Logic Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,137. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Sumo Logic

SUMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.93.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 8,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $65,395.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 370,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,607.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,355 shares of company stock worth $982,008. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

