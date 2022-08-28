Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.56)-($0.54) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.61). The company issued revenue guidance of $289-$293 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.35 million. Sumo Logic also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.15) EPS.

Sumo Logic Trading Up 4.1 %

SUMO traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,137. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.93.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $34,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $33,530.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,807.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,355 shares of company stock worth $982,008. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 87,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.