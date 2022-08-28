Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $8.39.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.66% and a negative net margin of 879.62%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
