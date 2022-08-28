Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.66% and a negative net margin of 879.62%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 94,849,203 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $92,003,726.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,532,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,656,808.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 80.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.