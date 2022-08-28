Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the July 31st total of 175,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SMMYY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 284,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $13.78.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

