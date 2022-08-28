Suku (SUKU) Price Hits $0.0995 on Top Exchanges

Suku (SUKU) traded up 31.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Suku coin can now be bought for $0.0995 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a market capitalization of $17.76 million and $13.39 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Suku has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004075 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00129518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032588 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00083880 BTC.

Suku Coin Profile

SUKU is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,413,382 coins. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suku Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

