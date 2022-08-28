Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Short Interest Update

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on SDIG. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $7,402,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 688,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $87.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

