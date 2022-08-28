Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 353 ($4.27).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KETL shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 245 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Strix Group Price Performance

KETL opened at GBX 157.20 ($1.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 162.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 195.18. The firm has a market cap of £326.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,572.00. Strix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($4.71).

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

