Stratis Market Capitalization Tops $83.24 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $83.24 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Astar (ASTR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000793 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001082 BTC.
- Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002933 BTC.
- Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016662 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012702 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000128 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 140,419,791 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars.
