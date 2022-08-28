Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Shares of CVE:SMD traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.26. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,516. Strategic Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 31.95, a quick ratio of 31.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$28.29 million and a P/E ratio of -19.62.

About Strategic Metals

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

