Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
Strategic Metals Price Performance
Shares of CVE:SMD traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.26. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,516. Strategic Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 31.95, a quick ratio of 31.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$28.29 million and a P/E ratio of -19.62.
About Strategic Metals
Read More
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.