StormX Achieves Market Cap of $76.68 Million (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One StormX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, StormX has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. StormX has a total market cap of $76.68 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004094 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00129666 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00032581 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00083822 BTC.
StormX Coin Profile
StormX (STMX) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
