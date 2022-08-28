StockNews.com Lowers Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $468.18.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $485.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $471.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.52. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $497.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 48.2% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 884,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,911 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $6,482,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.