StockNews.com Lowers LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of LL opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $271.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). LL Flooring had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $298.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. LL Flooring’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LL Flooring will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Famous P. Rhodes acquired 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $65,421.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,822.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 48,396 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

