StockNews.com Lowers Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JKHY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.4 %

JKHY opened at $197.47 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.81. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

