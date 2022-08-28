StockNews.com Lowers AT&T (NYSE:T) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered AT&T from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

