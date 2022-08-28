StockNews.com Lowers Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to Hold

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2022

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERIGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.71.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.84 million, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.35. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $17.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 244,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 51,517 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 477,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 66,684 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.