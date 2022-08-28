StockNews.com Lowers Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.71.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.84 million, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.35. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $17.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 244,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 51,517 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 477,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 66,684 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

