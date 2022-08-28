StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.80. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.