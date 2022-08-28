StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Performance
Shares of WHLM stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.60.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wilhelmina International (WHLM)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.