StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company's stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 118,750 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 65.80% of the company's stock.

(Get Rating)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

