StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 10.77%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SigmaTron International (SGMA)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.