StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. 22.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

