StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $162.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.76.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
