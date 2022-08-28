StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $162.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Riverview Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 385,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 229,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

