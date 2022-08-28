StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $162.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Riverview Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

About Riverview Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 385,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 229,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

