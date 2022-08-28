StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $164.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In related news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana purchased 36,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $919,475.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

