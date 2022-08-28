StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global decreased their target price on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CAAS opened at $3.47 on Thursday. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $106.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) by 399.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Recommended Stories

