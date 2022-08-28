StockNews.com Begins Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $50.42 on Thursday. C&F Financial has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $54.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $177.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the second quarter worth about $267,000. State Street Corp raised its position in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the first quarter worth about $651,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in C&F Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in C&F Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
