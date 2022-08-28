StockNews.com Begins Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C&F Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $50.42 on Thursday. C&F Financial has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $54.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $177.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the second quarter worth about $267,000. State Street Corp raised its position in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the first quarter worth about $651,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in C&F Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in C&F Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

