StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Bio-Path Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of BPTH stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
