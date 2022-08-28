StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.35. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

