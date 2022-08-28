StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $18.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.06. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 169.65% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
