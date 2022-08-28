StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $18.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.06. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 169.65% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arcadia Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

