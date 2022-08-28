Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Up 122.9% in August

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 122.9% from the July 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

STLFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 32.50 to SEK 31.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stillfront Group AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.77.

Shares of STLFF stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

