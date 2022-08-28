Step Hero 24 Hour Volume Reaches $40,462.00 (HERO)

Step Hero (HERO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Step Hero has a total market cap of $24,646.44 and $40,462.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Step Hero has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004080 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00129599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00083662 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Step Hero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

