Step Finance Price Hits $0.0358 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Step Finance has a market cap of $143,050.47 and approximately $131,061.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002244 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00828573 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Step Finance Coin Profile
Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.
Step Finance Coin Trading
