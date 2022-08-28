Steem Dollars Price Tops $2.76 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00013736 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $31.91 million and $2.44 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,068.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.67 or 0.00576373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00260327 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00056527 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002439 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,576,813 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.