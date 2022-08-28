Steem Dollars Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.00 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $32.00 million and $1.14 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00013798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,031.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.07 or 0.00589400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00266152 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00055205 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001841 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,578,489 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

