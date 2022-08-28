STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Down 0.7% This Week

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $123.22 million and $9.05 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00129344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00032668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00084391 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

EURS is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.