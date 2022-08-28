StarterCoin (STAC) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

StarterCoin (STAC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One StarterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $8,575.72 and $25.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StarterCoin Profile

StarterCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com.

StarterCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

