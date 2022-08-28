Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 266,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 22.8% during the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 35.7% during the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 59,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.2% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

