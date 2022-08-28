StaFi (FIS) Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

StaFi (FIS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. StaFi has a total market cap of $20.04 million and $3.58 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, StaFi has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00099929 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00019541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00260438 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00030202 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008269 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000310 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000129 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

