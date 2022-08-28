StaFi (FIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.62 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. StaFi has a market cap of $19.62 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00099257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00019488 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00258698 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00030251 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008371 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000298 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000125 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

