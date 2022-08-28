SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 948 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 545.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 128,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,305,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,615 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,991. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

