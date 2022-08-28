SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 116,376 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,376 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $22,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

IWD traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.36. 1,545,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,156. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

