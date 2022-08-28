SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 370 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 53.6% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 143,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 50,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 634,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,883,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,439. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

