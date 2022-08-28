SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 27,381 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.0% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 390,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 54,066 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 283,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,679,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,772,000 after buying an additional 281,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.14. 12,140,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,717,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49.

