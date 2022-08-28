SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 24,045 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,045 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 2.4% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $18,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.73. 1,239,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,566. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

