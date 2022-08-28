SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,986,000 after buying an additional 1,037,111 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 584.2% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,563,000 after buying an additional 505,970 shares during the period. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,399,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after buying an additional 177,764 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 138.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 242,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after buying an additional 140,671 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 110,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,508. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $91.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.86.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.