SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $8.68 Million in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 177,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,679,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $44.10. 597,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

